Upshur County Jail inmate becomes ill, later dies; Texas Rangers investigating
The Texas Rangers are investigating after an inmate in the Upshur Conty Jail became ill and later died after being taken to a Longview hospital. Desmond Juwon Woods, 40, was booked early Sunday into the jail on a warrant for parole violation from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, according to Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Mar 25
|Really
|13
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|Mar 10
|Willie Granville
|5
|Empires
|Mar 3
|Willie Granville
|5
|Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13)
|Mar 1
|Closure
|3
|Looking for a girl name Cindy her nick name was... (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Maybe
|3
|Mother, daughter die in train wreck (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Shelly Loftus
|9
|wreck on 149 near tatum (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Samuel Underhill
|23
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC