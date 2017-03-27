Upshur County Jail inmate becomes ill...

Upshur County Jail inmate becomes ill, later dies; Texas Rangers investigating

Monday Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

The Texas Rangers are investigating after an inmate in the Upshur Conty Jail became ill and later died after being taken to a Longview hospital. Desmond Juwon Woods, 40, was booked early Sunday into the jail on a warrant for parole violation from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, according to Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb.

