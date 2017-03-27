Traffic Alert: Downed limbs close mul...

Traffic Alert: Downed limbs close multiple intersections in Longview

Fallen trees and downed power lines have forced the closure of multiple intersections in Longview, according to police. Officers are at the intersections of Hawkins and Bill Owens parkways, Reel and Gilmer, McCann and Springhill, Reel and Swan, Blue Ridge and North Ridge.

