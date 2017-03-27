Traffic Alert: Downed limbs close multiple intersections in Longview
Fallen trees and downed power lines have forced the closure of multiple intersections in Longview, according to police. Officers are at the intersections of Hawkins and Bill Owens parkways, Reel and Gilmer, McCann and Springhill, Reel and Swan, Blue Ridge and North Ridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Mar 25
|Really
|13
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|Mar 10
|Willie Granville
|5
|Empires
|Mar 3
|Willie Granville
|5
|Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13)
|Mar 1
|Closure
|3
|Looking for a girl name Cindy her nick name was... (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Maybe
|3
|Mother, daughter die in train wreck (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Shelly Loftus
|9
|wreck on 149 near tatum (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Samuel Underhill
|23
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC