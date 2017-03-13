Texan uses plastic bags to crochets s...

Texan uses plastic bags to crochets sleep mats for homeless

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: SFGate

In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017, photo, Micah Huber, left, gives her mother Dana some crochet advice as they help make sleeping mats for the homeless at the Green Street Recreation Center, in Longview, Texas. Pamela Benson came up with the idea for the project after reading a story about a homeless person's death in the Longview News-Journal in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
drug addicted pregnancy Mar 12 Willie Granville 5
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) Mar 10 Willie Granville 5
Empires Mar 3 Willie Granville 5
Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13) Mar 1 Closure 3
Looking for a girl name Cindy her nick name was... (Jan '15) Feb 21 Maybe 3
News Mother, daughter die in train wreck (Feb '06) Feb 14 Shelly Loftus 9
wreck on 149 near tatum (Jan '09) Feb 13 Samuel Underhill 23
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Supreme Court
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,708 • Total comments across all topics: 279,567,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC