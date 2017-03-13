Texan uses plastic bags to crochets sleep mats for homeless
In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017, photo, Micah Huber, left, gives her mother Dana some crochet advice as they help make sleeping mats for the homeless at the Green Street Recreation Center, in Longview, Texas. Pamela Benson came up with the idea for the project after reading a story about a homeless person's death in the Longview News-Journal in December.
