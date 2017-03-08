Suspect identified in Longview standoff
East Texas police say a man pointing a gun at someone sparked a 9-hour police standoff in an East Texas city. Around 6:30 Saturday morning, Longview police responded to a 'domestic problem call' in the 400 block of Diane Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Tue
|JESUS SAVES
|4
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Tye
|4
|Empires
|Mar 3
|Willie Granville
|5
|Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13)
|Mar 1
|Closure
|3
|Looking for a girl name Cindy her nick name was... (Jan '15)
|Feb 21
|Maybe
|3
|Mother, daughter die in train wreck (Feb '06)
|Feb 14
|Shelly Loftus
|9
|wreck on 149 near tatum (Jan '09)
|Feb 13
|Samuel Underhill
|23
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC