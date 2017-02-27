Salute to HealthCare to honor three

Three people will be recognized at this year's Salute to HealthCare awards luncheon, hosted by the Longview Chamber of Commerce. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, at the Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd. In addition to the individuals' recognition, this year's event will include exhibitor booths to showcase businesses and enhance business-to-business connections.

