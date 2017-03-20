Road worker injured in hit-and-run

Road worker injured in hit-and-run

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

FRANKLIN CO. - A road crew worker was seriously injured Wednesday morning following a hit-and-run incident along Highway 37 in Franklin County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
drug addicted pregnancy Mar 12 Willie Granville 5
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) Mar 10 Willie Granville 5
Empires Mar 3 Willie Granville 5
Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13) Mar 1 Closure 3
Looking for a girl name Cindy her nick name was... (Jan '15) Feb 21 Maybe 3
News Mother, daughter die in train wreck (Feb '06) Feb '17 Shelly Loftus 9
wreck on 149 near tatum (Jan '09) Feb '17 Samuel Underhill 23
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,639 • Total comments across all topics: 279,691,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC