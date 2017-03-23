Police presence heavy at Longview residence
On Thursday, heavy police activity could be seen at 1000 block of Meadowbrook Drive, in between Miami Drive and Auburn Drive. Longview police say they are assisting the ATF with serving warrants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Sat
|Really
|13
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|Mar 10
|Willie Granville
|5
|Empires
|Mar 3
|Willie Granville
|5
|Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13)
|Mar 1
|Closure
|3
|Looking for a girl name Cindy her nick name was... (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Maybe
|3
|Mother, daughter die in train wreck (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Shelly Loftus
|9
|wreck on 149 near tatum (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Samuel Underhill
|23
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC