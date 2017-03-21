One man dead after vehicle wreck in Longview
According to Gregg County Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan, a vehicle was traveling south in the 1400 block of Cherokee Street, west of Pine Tree Pirate Stadium, when it lost control at a curve and struck a tree at a nearby residence. The driver was identified as Bartez Dunn, 27 of Longview.
