One man dead after vehicle wreck in Longview

Sunday Mar 19

According to Gregg County Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan, a vehicle was traveling south in the 1400 block of Cherokee Street, west of Pine Tree Pirate Stadium, when it lost control at a curve and struck a tree at a nearby residence. The driver was identified as Bartez Dunn, 27 of Longview.

