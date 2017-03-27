NWS team: Investigation shows EF-1 tornado hit Longview
At 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, a strong storm system hit Longview. Thousands of East Texans lost power as the storms passed through the area before sunrise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Mar 25
|Really
|13
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|Mar 10
|Willie Granville
|5
|Empires
|Mar 3
|Willie Granville
|5
|Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13)
|Mar 1
|Closure
|3
|Looking for a girl name Cindy her nick name was... (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Maybe
|3
|Mother, daughter die in train wreck (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Shelly Loftus
|9
|wreck on 149 near tatum (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Samuel Underhill
|23
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC