NEWS Indevco ups investment in Texas

Friday Mar 31 Read more: Plastics News

Lebanese industrial conglomerate Indevco Group is boosting investment in its first U.S. plastics packaging factory to $20 million, from an earlier plan of $13 million, and actively scouting acquisition opportunities in the United States. The Ajaltoun, Lebanon-based firm is expanding its Longview, Texas, blown film extrusion plant because of growth in the petrochemical industry in the United States, including expected growth in resin exports from low-cost shale gas feedstocks.

