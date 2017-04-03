Man sentenced to 33 years for 2015 Longview murder
Longview murder cases continue making their way through the court system with Friday's sentencing for a 2015 murder on Sandlin Street. Aaron Undria McCoy, 25, entered a guilty plea and was given 33 years in prison for the 2015 shooting death of Garrett "G" Dawn Neal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Mar 25
|Really
|13
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|Mar 10
|Willie Granville
|5
|Empires
|Mar '17
|Willie Granville
|5
|Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Closure
|3
|Looking for a girl name Cindy her nick name was... (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Maybe
|3
|Mother, daughter die in train wreck (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Shelly Loftus
|9
|wreck on 149 near tatum (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Samuel Underhill
|23
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC