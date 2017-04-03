Man sentenced to 33 years for 2015 Lo...

Man sentenced to 33 years for 2015 Longview murder

Longview murder cases continue making their way through the court system with Friday's sentencing for a 2015 murder on Sandlin Street. Aaron Undria McCoy, 25, entered a guilty plea and was given 33 years in prison for the 2015 shooting death of Garrett "G" Dawn Neal.

