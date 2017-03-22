Longview Transit forges ahead
Longview Transit Director of Operations Tequita Mumphrey is preparing for an upcoming open-to-the-public forum to seek out community input on the subject of a new transfer center at Longview's Multimodal Transportation Facility. The meeting will be held at the Longview Public Library from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on March 27. She points out that public transportation improves economic develepment and, hence, the quality of life for local residents, enabling them to pursue such American ideals as steady work, private transportation, a home and well-supported children.
