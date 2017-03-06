Longview Regional Medical Center, Network Communications, Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat, Fellowship Bible Church, Red Oak Baptist Church to host blood drives for safe and sufficient blood supply Longview Regional Medical Center, Network Communications, Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat, Fellowship Bible Church, Red Oak Baptist Church to host blood drives for safe and sufficient blood supply Saving three lives may sound like something only heroes can do. But blood donors are heroes who save three lives with each donation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.