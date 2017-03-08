Longview police arrest man following ...

Longview police arrest man following Saturday standoff

Monday Mar 6 Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

LONGVIEW - Police arrested a man after he allegedly pointed a weapon at a woman then barricaded himself inside a Longview home Saturday morning. Shortly after 6:30 a.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Diane Drive, near the intersection of Betty Drive.

