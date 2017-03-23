Longview PD asking public to help ide...

Longview PD asking public to help identifying theft suspects

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KLTV Tyler

According to a public post, authorities are looking for these two suspects in connection to a theft at Wal-Mart, 515 East Loop 281 on Feb. 9. To provide information leading to their arrest contact Det.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
drug addicted pregnancy 12 hr Willie Granville 8
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) Mar 10 Willie Granville 5
Empires Mar 3 Willie Granville 5
Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13) Mar 1 Closure 3
Looking for a girl name Cindy her nick name was... (Jan '15) Feb 21 Maybe 3
News Mother, daughter die in train wreck (Feb '06) Feb '17 Shelly Loftus 9
wreck on 149 near tatum (Jan '09) Feb '17 Samuel Underhill 23
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,617 • Total comments across all topics: 279,790,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC