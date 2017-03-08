Longview mother arrested for murder in her child's death
TYLER - A Longview mother was arrested for murder on March 8, 2017 after her child died when she said she gave him over the counter medication. An autopsy was conducted on the 18-month-old's body after authorities say initial reports indicated the child's twin rolled over on him in his sleep, smothering him to death.
