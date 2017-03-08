KilGogh Returns March 31 & April 1

Read more: Gilmer Mirror

For the fifth year of the local 'East Texas Arts Experience,' KilGogh's volunteer committee - part of the Kilgore Main Street Program - is crafting an evening art stroll and all-day arts festival downtown March 31 and April 1. In addition to the year's private, pre-festival exhibition, organizers are bringing back family-friendly KidsGogh outdoor art activities as well as a full line-up of live performers and a Cinema Under the Stars showing of a new Disney blockbuster. evening event brings back KilGogh's annual art and wine exhibition, distributing local artists and artisans throughout businesses and restaurants along Main Street and North Kilgore.

Read more at Gilmer Mirror.

Longview, TX

