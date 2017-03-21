Keep Longview Beautiful Earns Award From Governor
Keep Longview Beautiful has once again earned the coveted Governor's Community Achievement Award given by the Texas Department of Transportation and Keep Texas Beautiful. Each year this award is given to ten Texas communities with the best grassroots environmental programs in the state.
