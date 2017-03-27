Homeland Security investigation leads to arrest of Longview woman on drug charges

On March 28, 2017 at 1:01 p.m., Longview Police, and the Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit assisted the U.S. Postal Inspectors and Homeland Security Investigations, on a warrant service at 120 59 year-old Phyllis King, of Longview, on charges of Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair, Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG 1 >=4G=4G<400G.

