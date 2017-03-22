Have patience at Hawkins and Eastman in Longview. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.
The intersection of Eastman Road and Hawkins Parkway has been a sore spot for some drivers in Longview who say they only take it fast once. Many vehicles have scraped the pavement crossing Eastman, but the city is raising that part of the road to move traffic along more quickly.
