Harrison County officers searching fo...

Harrison County officers searching for missing/runaway teen

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: KLTV Tyler

Her home address is in Longview, Texas, where she lives with her grandparents on Highway 80. She is described as 5'4", 125 Lbs., Brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and boots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Empires Mar 3 Willie Granville 5
drug addicted pregnancy Mar 3 Sterling Marlin 3
Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13) Mar 1 Closure 3
Looking for a girl name Cindy her nick name was... (Jan '15) Feb 21 Maybe 3
News Mother, daughter die in train wreck (Feb '06) Feb 14 Shelly Loftus 9
wreck on 149 near tatum (Jan '09) Feb 13 Samuel Underhill 23
Kelly Wilson (Feb '08) Feb 5 Kmcc 155
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,260 • Total comments across all topics: 279,355,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC