Guy Rancilio sets on of his favorite clocks. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.
Once upon a time a clock was as high-tech as it got in a household, but these days clocks are taken for granted, and it's hard to find someone who will fix them when they break. There is now a century-old clock in downtown Longview standing in front of the Gregg County Historical Museum that needs that repairman to make it tick again The McCarley's Jewelry clock is finally back, just across the street from where it once stood for over 60 years, and it's time for a fix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Mar 12
|Willie Granville
|5
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|Mar 10
|Willie Granville
|5
|Empires
|Mar 3
|Willie Granville
|5
|Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13)
|Mar 1
|Closure
|3
|Looking for a girl name Cindy her nick name was... (Jan '15)
|Feb 21
|Maybe
|3
|Mother, daughter die in train wreck (Feb '06)
|Feb 14
|Shelly Loftus
|9
|wreck on 149 near tatum (Jan '09)
|Feb 13
|Samuel Underhill
|23
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC