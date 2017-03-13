Guy Rancilio sets on of his favorite clocks. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

Once upon a time a clock was as high-tech as it got in a household, but these days clocks are taken for granted, and it's hard to find someone who will fix them when they break. There is now a century-old clock in downtown Longview standing in front of the Gregg County Historical Museum that needs that repairman to make it tick again The McCarley's Jewelry clock is finally back, just across the street from where it once stood for over 60 years, and it's time for a fix.

