East Texas' Energy Impact

East Texas' Energy Impact

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: East Texas Review

Across Texas, our oil and natural gas industry fuels our local and state economies, generating jobs and providing tax revenue for everything from roads to schools. And, that's especially true right here in East Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Texas Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
drug addicted pregnancy Mar 12 Willie Granville 5
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) Mar 10 Willie Granville 5
Empires Mar 3 Willie Granville 5
Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13) Mar 1 Closure 3
Looking for a girl name Cindy her nick name was... (Jan '15) Feb 21 Maybe 3
News Mother, daughter die in train wreck (Feb '06) Feb '17 Shelly Loftus 9
wreck on 149 near tatum (Jan '09) Feb '17 Samuel Underhill 23
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,524 • Total comments across all topics: 279,696,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC