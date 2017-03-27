East Texas couple recognized by Texas House of Representatives

Mike and Amy Clements, of Gregg County, were recognized Representative Jay Dean in H.R. 937, which details the Energy Weldfab owners' advocacy and support for worthy causes. In the resolution, Dean commended the couple for donating millions of dollars to many causes, nonprofits and organizations since 2006 and giving back to the East Texas community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.