East Texas couple recognized by Texas House of Representatives
Mike and Amy Clements, of Gregg County, were recognized Representative Jay Dean in H.R. 937, which details the Energy Weldfab owners' advocacy and support for worthy causes. In the resolution, Dean commended the couple for donating millions of dollars to many causes, nonprofits and organizations since 2006 and giving back to the East Texas community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Mar 25
|Really
|13
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|Mar 10
|Willie Granville
|5
|Empires
|Mar 3
|Willie Granville
|5
|Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13)
|Mar 1
|Closure
|3
|Looking for a girl name Cindy her nick name was... (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Maybe
|3
|Mother, daughter die in train wreck (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Shelly Loftus
|9
|wreck on 149 near tatum (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Samuel Underhill
|23
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC