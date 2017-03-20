Downtown Live returns with new stage and more concerts
Live music will once again fill Heritage Plaza in downtown Longview as "Downtown Live" returns for the spring season with eight concerts showcasing a variety of local and regional bands. For the first time, bands will utilize the newly constructed stage at Heritage Plaza, which was recently constructed following contributions from the nonprofit One Hundred Acres of Heritage and the City of Longview.
