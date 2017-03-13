Commissioners to take action on court...

Commissioners to take action on courthouse roof

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Bowie County commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. today during a special meeting to hire a roofing firm to replace the roof on the courthouse. Last week, Bowie County Auditor William Tye told commissioners the county received six bids: Alert Roofing of New Braunfels, Texas; Curtis McKinley of Longview, Texas; John S. Goodwin of Center, Texas; Trumble Construction of Texarkana; Final Touch of Hot Springs, Ark.; and Wright Brothers of Texarkana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
drug addicted pregnancy Mar 12 Willie Granville 5
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) Mar 10 Willie Granville 5
Empires Mar 3 Willie Granville 5
Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13) Mar 1 Closure 3
Looking for a girl name Cindy her nick name was... (Jan '15) Feb 21 Maybe 3
News Mother, daughter die in train wreck (Feb '06) Feb '17 Shelly Loftus 9
wreck on 149 near tatum (Jan '09) Feb '17 Samuel Underhill 23
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,586 • Total comments across all topics: 279,673,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC