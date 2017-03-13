Commissioners accepting bids on roof repairs for courthouse
Bowie County commissioners met Monday to take the first steps toward replacing the county courthouse's roof. Bowie County Auditor William Tye told commissioners the county received six bids: Alert Roofing of New Braunfels, Texas; Curtis McKinley of Longview, Texas; John S. Goodwin of Center, Texas; Trumble Construction of Texarkana, Final Touch of Hot Springs, Ark.; and the Wright Brothers of Texarkana.
