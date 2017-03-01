City of Longview sets public meeting ...

City of Longview sets public meeting to discuss development opportunities

The City of Longview will host a public meeting on Thursday to discuss the future developments of the city's downtown and Interstate 20 corridor. Residents are encourage to share their thoughts during the city's "Small Area Plan Citizen Meeting," which is part of the "Longview Comprehensive Plan," to help with development opportunities, according the City of Longview Facebook event post on Wednesday.

