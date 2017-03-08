Arrests made in Sheryia Grant's disappearance
A Rusk County Grand Jury convened and returned two sealed indictments for two people in relation to the disappearance of Sheryia Grant. The indictments were for Laneshia Lashae Young, 24, of Overton and Allen Lamont Sutton, 28, also of Overton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Tue
|JESUS SAVES
|4
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Tye
|4
|Empires
|Mar 3
|Willie Granville
|5
|Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13)
|Mar 1
|Closure
|3
|Looking for a girl name Cindy her nick name was... (Jan '15)
|Feb 21
|Maybe
|3
|Mother, daughter die in train wreck (Feb '06)
|Feb 14
|Shelly Loftus
|9
|wreck on 149 near tatum (Jan '09)
|Feb 13
|Samuel Underhill
|23
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC