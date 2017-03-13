Affidavit: Harrison County toddler's ...

Affidavit: Harrison County toddler's death caused by opioid ingestion

Autopsy results show that a 19-month-old Harrison County boy who died last month had methadone in his system. According to an arrest affidavit, obtained Tuesday by KLTV, April Lynn Gibbons, 33, of Longview, found her son Aaron Gibbons unconscious on the evening of Feb. 12. She had given medication to Aaron Gibbons and his twin brother, Brian, that morning, "to help them sleep," the affidavit said.

