2017 Energy Summit slated

Yesterday

National, state and local experts convene in Longview to discuss the current and future state of the dynamic East Texas Energy Industry and beyond at the 2017 Energy Summit, April 12, 2017, 11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Texas is the birthplace of the resurgence in American energy development, is the largest oil and natural gas producer, and the top wind-power producer in the nation. Texas is home to several heavily anticipated natural gas export terminals, numerous petrochemical manufacturers, and some of the country's largest renewable projects.

Longview, TX

