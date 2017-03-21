2 suspects captured after allegedly burglarizing business, fleeing from officer
Longview police have a man in custody after a business burglary that occurred on March 17. Police say that at 3:33 a.m., an audible burglary alarm went off inside a business in the `1200 block of South High Street. An officer responded and noticed two suspects leaving the business through the damaged front door.
