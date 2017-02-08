Watch: Phat Matt & Jeff Jacobs Band Live on The Front Porch
Jeff Jacobs Band stopped by the kykx1057 Front Porch on Friday, February 3rd. Jacobs, from San Antonio, Texas, was in town for performances at The Forge in Ben Wheeler and Lonestar Icehouse in Longview.
