Thrift Leads Day One of FLW Tour on Lake Travis
Pro Bryan Thrift of Shelby, N C, brought a 5-bass limit weighing 24 lbs, 12 ozs to the scale Thursday to take the early lead. Pro Bryan Thrift of Shelby, North Carolina, brought a five-bass limit weighing 24 pounds, 12 ounces to the scale Thursday to take the early lead at the FLW Tour at Lake Travis presented by Quaker State.
