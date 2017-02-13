Texas Supreme Court in East Texas

The Texas Supreme Court will hold a formal court session to hear oral arguments in two cases on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 from 9:00 to 11:30 AM in the Belcher Center at LeTourneau University's main campus 2100 S. Mobberly Avenue in Longview. The Texas Supreme Court visit to East Texas is expected to be an exciting opportunity to educate students and the public about Texas government and give them the opportunity to witness live oral arguments before the Court.

