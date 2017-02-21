SWAT raid nets PCP, meth, crack, Xanax, pot, stolen guns,

Malcolm Madden, 40, was arrested Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, after a SWAT team serving a warrant at a home in Longview, Texas, found numerous drugs and several firearms, a few of which were stolen. Malcolm Madden, 40, was arrested Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, after a SWAT team serving a warrant at a home in Longview, Texas, found numerous drugs and several firearms, a few of which were stolen.

