SWAT raid nets PCP, meth, crack, Xanax, pot, stolen guns,
Malcolm Madden, 40, was arrested Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, after a SWAT team serving a warrant at a home in Longview, Texas, found numerous drugs and several firearms, a few of which were stolen. Malcolm Madden, 40, was arrested Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, after a SWAT team serving a warrant at a home in Longview, Texas, found numerous drugs and several firearms, a few of which were stolen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Empires
|14 hr
|Sterling Marlin
|2
|Looking for a girl name Cindy her nick name was... (Jan '15)
|23 hr
|Maybe
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Mother, daughter die in train wreck (Feb '06)
|Feb 14
|Shelly Loftus
|9
|wreck on 149 near tatum (Jan '09)
|Feb 13
|Samuel Underhill
|23
|Kelly Wilson (Feb '08)
|Feb 5
|Kmcc
|155
|Debra Timmons
|Feb 5
|Ted
|5
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC