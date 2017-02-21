Suspect leads officers on foot chase, police find 'green, leafy substance' in pocket

On February 18, 2017 at 10:10 p.m., a Longview Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe near the intersection of South Green Street and West Edgefield Avenue. When the driver of the Tahoe stopped the SUV in the 100 Block of West Edgefield Avenue he immediately jumped out of the car and ran from the officer.

