Sheriff's office identifies man killed after fall from vehicle on Highway 42

On 02/10/17 at 2:36pm , The Gregg County Sheriff's Office Patrol Division was dispatched to the 3800 Block of SH 42 N in Kilgore, Texas in response to a male subject who had fallen from of a moving vehicle. Upon arrival Deputies observed a male subject that was unresponsive; Champion EMS arrived on scene and advised that he was deceased.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.