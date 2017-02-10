Sheriff to hold first town hall meeting
East Texans for Liberty will sponsor the first of new Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb's planned series of town hall meetings Monday night in Gilmer. The event, open to the public free of charge, is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Disabled American Veterans post No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
Comments
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|Many pharts
|1,106
|Kelly Wilson (Feb '08)
|Feb 5
|Kmcc
|155
|Debra Timmons
|Feb 5
|Ted
|5
|Any guys been to the Asian massage parlor on Gi... (Jan '13)
|Feb 3
|MinHenderson
|4
|help save her next victim Melissa ann remnick t... (Jan '15)
|Jan 26
|Lifesgood
|3
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|Jan 17
|Willie Granville
|3
|looking for lost friend
|Jan 15
|Basiclly100
|1
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC