Police seek documentation of women involved in wreck

According to a Facebook post on the Longview police department page, officers were dispatched at around 11:42 a.m., on February 1st, 2017 to an accident with injuries in the area of Clover Lane and Sylvan Drive. When officers arrived to the scene, they were informed that a man riding a go-cart and a blue four door passenger car collided in the roadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.