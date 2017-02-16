PHOTOS: Longview PD needs help identi...

PHOTOS: Longview PD needs help identifying two suspects in Gregg County bank robbery

Friday Feb 10

On February 9, 2017 at 2:38 pm, Longview police responded to a robbery in the 300 Block of East Loop 281. When officers arrived they were told that two men had come into the location and demanded money from the teller.

Longview, TX

