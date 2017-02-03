Good Shepherd CEO stepping down, GSMC health system joining CHRI - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen LONGVIEW, TX Good Shepherd Health System has announced the finalization of an agreement to become a part of CHRISTUS Health. This agreement brings together two prestigious health systems to create CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System.

