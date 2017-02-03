Longview woman making plastic bag bla...

Longview woman making plastic bag blankets to warm homeless

An East Texas woman is using something most people throw away or recycle to help the homeless. Pamela Benson said she started crocheting blankets after a Longview man died from exposure to the cold in January.

