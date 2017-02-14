Longview principal explains temporary closure caused by bats
The bat colony, which was found inhabiting the gym at J.L. Everhart Elementary, is expected to be completely removed today according to Principal Arthur Brown. The principal said classes were temporarily delayed and entry to the building was prohibited while officials made sure there were no bats in the common areas.
