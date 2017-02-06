Longview PD investigating after body ...

Longview PD investigating after body was found near Loop 281

Sunday

On February 5, at 6:54 a.m., Longview police were dispatched to a shooting near the area of Twelfth and Dean Streets. Officers were told that someone had been shot at this location and then the body had been dumped at another location near the railroad tracks in the 5500 Block of West Loop 281.

