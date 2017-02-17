Longview PD identify shooting victim
Ricky Nelson Miles Jr., 33, of Longview, was found lying in a vacant lot in the 1500 block of South 12th Street, according to Longview Police Department. He was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center where he died as due to the gunshot wound, according to police.
