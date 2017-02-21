Longview Animal Hospital to be Recogn...

Longview Animal Hospital to be Recognized by Texas Veterinary Medical Association

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Gilmer Mirror

The award recognizes practices of veterinary medicine in Texas that have been in continuous operation for 50 years or more. "We are honored to be recognized by the TVMA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Empires Feb 23 Willie Granville 3
Looking for a girl name Cindy her nick name was... (Jan '15) Feb 21 Maybe 3
News Mother, daughter die in train wreck (Feb '06) Feb 14 Shelly Loftus 9
wreck on 149 near tatum (Jan '09) Feb 13 Samuel Underhill 23
Kelly Wilson (Feb '08) Feb 5 Kmcc 155
Debra Timmons Feb 5 Ted 5
Any guys been to the Asian massage parlor on Gi... (Jan '13) Feb 3 MinHenderson 4
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. Wall Street
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,572 • Total comments across all topics: 279,187,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC