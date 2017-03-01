Joy Global plans upgrade for Longview facility
"We have submitted plans for a proposed upgrade of our Longview, Texas, engineering and testing lab to enhance our capabilities," said Caley Clinton, Advertising and PR Manager for Joy Global. In July 2016 Komatsu entered into an agreement to acquire Joy Global in a $3.7 billion transaction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Empires
|35 min
|Willie Granville
|5
|drug addicted pregnancy
|9 hr
|Sterling Marlin
|3
|Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13)
|Wed
|Closure
|3
|Looking for a girl name Cindy her nick name was... (Jan '15)
|Feb 21
|Maybe
|3
|Mother, daughter die in train wreck (Feb '06)
|Feb 14
|Shelly Loftus
|9
|wreck on 149 near tatum (Jan '09)
|Feb 13
|Samuel Underhill
|23
|Kelly Wilson (Feb '08)
|Feb 5
|Kmcc
|155
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC