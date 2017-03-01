Johnny Cace's Restaurant may be gone,...

Johnny Cace's Restaurant may be gone, but the kitchen is back

Monday Feb 27 Read more: KLTV Tyler

Although Johnny Cace's Restaurant in Longview has closed, popular demand has brought back the croutons, cheese, and a few other favorites, happily in time for Mardi Gras feasting! Cathy Cace is living the phrase "never say never again." Johnny Cace's Seafood and Steakhouse closed in 2015, but so many ex-customers asked her about opening a new place, she finally just did it with the help of her daughters.

