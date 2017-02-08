Help: House of Hope & Truman W. Smith...

Help: House of Hope & Truman W. Smith Children's Care Center

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KYKX-FM Longview

Diane Day speaks with Teresa Fears, former owner/operator of Teresa's Club on Highway 80 in Longview. After 25 years in business, Fears closed the doors of Teresa's Club to turn her life towards helping people in need in our community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KYKX-FM Longview.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 8 hr NeedPhartss 1,087
Kelly Wilson (Feb '08) Feb 5 Kmcc 155
Debra Timmons Feb 5 Ted 5
Any guys been to the Asian massage parlor on Gi... (Jan '13) Feb 3 MinHenderson 4
help save her next victim Melissa ann remnick t... (Jan '15) Jan 26 Lifesgood 3
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) Jan 17 Willie Granville 3
looking for lost friend Jan 15 Basiclly100 1
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,272 • Total comments across all topics: 278,709,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC