Help: House of Hope & Truman W. Smith Children's Care Center
Diane Day speaks with Teresa Fears, former owner/operator of Teresa's Club on Highway 80 in Longview. After 25 years in business, Fears closed the doors of Teresa's Club to turn her life towards helping people in need in our community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KYKX-FM Longview.
